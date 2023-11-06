'Killers of the Flower Moon' an unforgettable cinematic experience

The setting is the Osage county in the 1920s. This is the land of supreme evil, where the capacity for rapacity is infinite.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s portrayal of the gullible, malleable gold-digger who marries an native American for her oil-spilling land is so authentic that I felt this might be DiCaprio and Scorsese’s best collaboration to date.

Till the end, I waited for the character’s redemptive curve. Where does avaricious ambition stop?

DiCaprio ‘s Ernest, however, tells us that greed has no full stops. His uncle William Hale, known in Osage county as King and played by the renewably redoubtable Robert de Niro, is a more identifiable breed of evil. His very DNA is wired for evil. It is a way of life for him.

The epicentre of purity and absolution in this tale of irredeemable evil is Mollie Kyle (Lily Gladstone). She is smart but sadly vulnerable. As the movie unfolds, we witness her slowly succumb to Ernest’s monstrous, murderous machinations.

As the tribeswomen of Osage county fall in love with White men, and then fall with a thud out of love, Scorsese leaves us with a profound sense of grief and loss. The film made me wonder why human beings behave so badly with one another. For as Gladstone’s Mollie falls prey to the most unimaginable greed, the film weaves a gossamer web around the endangered community of indigenous people who are targeted for their land.