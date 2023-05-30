Scorsese meets Pope, announces he will make a film on Jesus

"And I'm about to start making it," the director added, suggesting that this could be his next film.



Also on Saturday, before attending the conference titled "The Global Aesthetics of the Catholic Imagination", Scorsese and his wife Helen Morris met Pope Francis during a brief private audience at the Vatican.



The Jesuit publication "La Civilta Cattolica" and Georgetown University had organised the conference. Antonio Spadaro, the religious periodical's editor, said on the publication's website that during their conversation at the confabulations, Scorsese alternated between references to his films and personal anecdotes and explained "how the Holy Father's appeal 'to let us see Jesus' moved him".



Scorsese, notes 'Variety', cited his admiration for Pier Paolo Pasolini's "The Gospel According to St Matthew". He also talked about the meaning of his own 1988 epic "The Last Temptation of Christ" and of "the subsequent step in his research on the figure of Jesus" represented by his smaller-scale 2016 drama "Silence" about the persecution of Jesuits in 17th-century Japan.



That film was screened in 2016 at the Vatican. Francis is the first Jesuit pope and is known to have joined the Jesuit order hoping to become a missionary in Japan.