'Barbie' movie tops $1 billion in box office ticket sales

The blockbuster film "Barbie" has reaped over $1 billion (more than €900 million) in box office ticket sales worldwide after just two-and-a-half weeks in theaters, a unit of production studio Warner Brothers said on Sunday.

Warner Bros. Pictures said the film sold $549 million worth of tickets domestically (which includes both the US and Canada), and another $572.1 million overseas since its release on July 21.

"As distribution chiefs, we're not often rendered speechless by a film's performance, but Barbillion has blown even our most optimistic predictions out of the water," said Jeff Goldstein and Andrew Cripps, who oversee the film's domestic and international distribution, respectively.