'A lived trauma': says Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan about his episode in Made In Heaven 2

SKJ: All of this went into the episode "My Heart Skipped A Beat" in Made In Heaven 2?

NG: Anecdotes like these helped the writers understand the complexity of caste assertion. Some of my personal moments, like hiding my last name and masking with a caste-neutral name ‘Kumar’ for a large part of my life, repercussions of my public caste expression, and the constant self-doubts were then put into the episode’s writing. The Buddhist wedding you see is how my sisters got married. But having said that, foregoing my last name ‘Kumar’, much like Pallavi Menke, is not just my story. It has been the story of thousands and lakhs of us who took time to claim our real identities. We didn’t have the courage to face the world like our fellow members who have lived with harsher experiences because they always owned up to their identity. While we lived in fear of being found, others took the hate head on. In either case, it is a lived trauma for all of us.

SKJ: Has the episode has left a deep impact?

NG: Many people called me after watching the episode sobbing and saying how ‘seen’, ‘heard’ and ‘represented’ they felt. An IAS couple told me it is their exact life story sans the names and the location. They were so overwhelmed, they even invited me to their home to talk more about it. Many people from around the world have reached out to me and spoken to me about their similar experiences. Each of them is unique and at the same time, each of them follows the same beats of the larger narrative, that is our reality. Pallavi Menke is a sum of all those who came before me and those who live in this time grappling with their caste expression.