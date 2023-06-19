Aditya Narayan speaks on his dad, popular singer Udit Narayan

Aditya says he has inherited many qualities from his father. “I’ve learnt to work hard from my father. He made me understand that nothing comes easy. He is an extremely hardworking man. I’ve seen his perseverance and all the changes that it brought to our lives. He is a typical Sagittariun. When he sets his mind to something, he is a horse with blinkers, he is unstoppable. You can throw stones at him, hurl abuse, but his eyes are on his target. He is very patient and determined with his work. That’s what has gotten him where he is, the adoration of millions didn’t happen overnight…He is very humble. But when it comes to his music he knows what he is worth. He doesn’t have to say it. But he knows he is the best.”

The birth of Aditya’s daughter has changed Udit into a doting grandpa. “He absolutely adores her and talks about her non-stop. The way he looks at her melts my heart. He never loved me so much! I now realize he is a softie at heart with a hard shell. He also has a peculiar sense of humour. His laughter can be heard from here to the moon. Even if he cracks a bad joke, he laughs the hardest and you laugh because he is amused. People wonder why I am so funny. Well, wonder no more! It all comes from my father. Maybe I am not as funny as he is. But I hope to get there one day.”