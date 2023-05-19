Aishwarya's 'hoodie couture' on Cannes red carpet leaves the world divided

In the past, according to media reports, she has shown up in a gold mermaid gown by Roberto Cavalli, accessorised with coral lips and immaculate hair, or as the personification of Cinderella, and last year, Renaissance painter Botticelli's ageless masterpiece, The Birth of Venus, had clearly inspired her look.



Earlier in the morning, she wore a little more understandable dress -- what looked like a shimmery green cape (reportedly by Valentino) paired with straight hair, light lipliner, and high heels. This look was for a L'Oreal event. Aishwarya has been representing the cosmetics giant for more than two decades.