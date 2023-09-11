Global premiere of ‘Farar’ at Chicago South Asian Film Festival

'Farar', in its newest avatar, is set for its grand world premiere at the prestigious 14th Annual Chicago South Asian Film Festival 2023 as the marquee web series of the festival.

The first collaboration under the landmark partnership of Applause Entertainment and Zindagi, the mini-series is a strong reinforcement of bridging cross-border gaps and creating universally relatable South Asian content.

The show — based on the themes of friendship, freedom and hope — is directed by Mehreen Jabbar and will be screened on Saturday, 23 September as part of the four-day festival programme.

The premiere will be attended by producers Shailja Kejriwal and Umnia Iftikhar, director Mehreen Jabbar and lead actress Sarwat Gilani. The series also features Mariam Saleem and Maha Hasan and is set in the sprawling city of Karachi, Pakistan.