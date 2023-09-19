Atlee on directing SRK in 'Jawan': To get it right, you have to become a fan first

If you want to get it right, you have to become a fan first, says filmmaker Atlee, crediting superstar Shah Rukh Khan for trusting his vision for "Jawan", a mass entertainer that is on its way to becoming one of the highest earning movies in Hindi cinema.

Atlee is known for delivering back-to-back hits in the South with superstar Vijay. "Jawan", which has crossed over Rs 800 crore at the box office since its release on September 7, marks his Hindi debut.

Asked how he managed to direct the superstar without getting overwhelmed by his persona, the 36-year-old director said he simply stayed true to his creative vision.

"I'm a fan of cinema and I'm a fan of Shah Rukh sir, Vijay sir. Whoever I've worked with, I first become their fan because if you want to get it right, you have to become a fan. Even with their beloved actors, a fan can always say about a film that, 'No, it's not right.' "As a fan, you will know which film is working and which is not working purely by heart... At the same time, if the actors are fans of a director's work or a cameraman's work and an editor's work, they also come up and say, 'Boss, I think you are not on the right track'," Atlee told PTI in a virtual interview.