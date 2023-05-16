Ben Affleck’s 'Air' is a crashing bore

This smug film is an ordeal for those who don’t dig basketball. It is an ordeal even for those who do. There is no basketball in the film. Only characters who have business stakes in the game argue over it. All this probably happened before Michael Jordan was weaned into becoming Nike’s brand ambassador. There is probably an interesting story tucked away in the negotiation between Nike and Jordan. This is not it.

Air is a crashing bore of a film. It is hard to believe that best friends Ben Affleck and Matt Damon could collaborate on something so bland and blasé after bonding over such classics as Good Will Hunting and Chasing Amy.

Neither Affleck nor Damon are at their best here as actors. Viola Davis easily wins the actors’ race as Jordan’s shrewd but gentle mother. She brings a bit of gravitas to a film that otherwise sadly lacks that quality.

As for Affleck’s direction, it is hard to believe he directed one of my favourite political thrillers, Argo. This time, in Air, Affleck’s direction is turgid and over-punctuated, as though he were trying to hide the sheer weightlessness of the theme and the silliness of the mood.

By the way, we only get to see Michael Jordan as archival footage . Whenever he is on-screen otherwise, we don’t see his face. This in a way is what the film achieves. A shadowy mass of voluble nothing.