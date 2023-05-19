Birthday Special: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 5 best unseen performances!

5. Miss Lovely: This film takes a not-so-lovely look at the squalid world of the horror film industry of the 1980s.The film tells the story of two brothers played with cheesy brilliance by the neglected Anil George and Siddiqui. Though swooping down on a sleazy world, debutant director Ashim Ahluwalia’s film never falls prey to the malaise of murkiness.

To get your creative feet in the mud without dirtying your vision is no small achievement. To aesthetically capture the scummy on screen, in all its naked glory, is not an easy task. Ahluwalia has achieved a stirring and disturbing synthesis of a documentary-style narrative on the not-quite-defunct world of horror porn from the 1980s, and a conventional Hindi film love triangle (two brothers, one girl, tension...).

The storytelling is not just unique, it is also extremely disturbing. The characters do not follow the redemptive path from sleaze to atonement. They remain till the end damned, doomed and despicable in their greed to capture female flesh in lascivious close-ups. The lure of the leer is laid out with a brutal directness. The tale is a trap for the compromised. But it's not a morality tale.

The camera space between the characters and the audience is next to non-existent in Ahluwalia’s narrative. And that's the highest compliment one can pay the film’s cinematographer K.U. Mohanan and co-editors Paresh Kamdar and Ahluwalia who have done their jobs so well, they seem non-existent in the scheme of Ahluwalia’s scathing sting operation on human depravity and uncontrollable sexual appetites. There is an unevenness about the narration, which perfectly matches the smoky, seedy mood of the story. Barring Niharika Singh’s character, which epitomises beauty in the sleazy cesspool. all the actors are captured in grotesque, flabby close-ups.

Singh looks aloof and detached from the sleaze. She seems to be playing the title role. But then, deception is the name of grime. There is nothing pretty about this version of Miss Lovely. Delving into the horrifically immoral world of horror porn films in the 1980s, Ahluwalia expends no shame in exposing the characters—the low-life money spinners desperate to make a fast buck by shooting a fast f--k in hazy, garish light.

Siddiqui’s Sonu Duggal is a curiously untarnished soul trapped in a world of unmitigated debauchery. His romance with the wannabe starlet Pinky (Niharika Singh) comes to an expectantly sticky tragic end. The bitter rage with which Siddiqui confronts the betrayal of his innocent love for the girl is more Shakespearean than you’d expect a film of this nature to be. The blend of Ramsay and Shakespeare, of the perversely potent and spiritually impotent is unparalleled. Loath it or love it—but you’ve never seen anything like Miss Lovely. It builds a world of vicious vices with a raw stock of gritty stark visuals and elemental emotions. This film is available for paid viewing on YouTube and Google Play Movies.