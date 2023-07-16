BTS' Jungkook ranked No. 1 on Spotify with its first solo single 'Seven'

K-Pop superband BTS member Jungkook's first solo single, 'Seven', has been ranked at top of the streaming giant Spotify's daily top song global chart.

The digital single, unveiled Friday, topped the chart after being streamed nearly 16 million times, his agency said Sunday, reports Yonhap.

The agency, BigHit Music, said the feat made Jungkook the first Korean soloist to land a song atop Spotify's global chart. The record also made 'Seven' the most streamed of songs newly listed on Spotify's global top songs chart.