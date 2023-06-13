BTS@10: Band members pen letters to thank fans for love and support

"I've told you ARMYs a few times already, it's not easy to support and love someone and give them strength for no particular reason. That is why I am able to understand how happy we are.



"You, who made us feel this way, should feel overflowing happiness and receive love. You must. Understand? ARMY, whom I am always thankful to and love, Let's be happy for a long long time," the singer, whose real name is Park Ji-min, said.



V, whose real name is Kim Tae-hyung, shared behind-the-scenes footage of the band on social media to celebrate the anniversary with fans.