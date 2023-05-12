BTS to release book 'Beyond The Story' in July

According to the New York Times, the US edition will be 544 pages and contain exclusive photographs, and will have a first printing of one million copies.



The English translation is done by Anton Hur, in collaboration with Clare Richards and Slin Jung.



BTS, comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, has released nine albums and six EPs. They have emerged as a global sensation with songs like "Dynamite", "Butter", "Life Goes On" and "Permission to Dance".



The band is on a hiatus as two of its members -- Jin and J-Hope -- have enlisted in South Korea's military as required by law. The other members will soon follow.