BTS K-pop idol Suga starts mandatory military duty

Suga to partake in alternative duty, likely due to shoulder surgery

Korean media reported that 30-year-old Suga is unfit for regular combat duty, probably due to his shoulder surgery in 2020. He will instead fulfill his obligations as a social service agent.

"Please convey your warm regards and encouragement in your hearts only," BTS management agency Big Hit Music said. "We ask for your continued love and support for (Suga) until he completes his service and returns."

Big Hit Music called on fans to avoid visiting Suga at his workplace.

Active duty troops in South Korea usually undergo five weeks of boot camp training, with alternative service enlistees typically only doing three. Those performing alternative service may also choose when to do their basic training.

Young able-bodied South Korean men are required to serve at least 18 months in the army amid tensions with the North. The two Koreas are technically still at war, as fighting between the two countries ended in 1953 by means of a truce, not a peace treaty.