'Bubblegum' even more dangerous than 'Animal', say critics

Film: Bubblegum (Telugu, A-ha)

Rating: *

When this monstrously misogynistic, wildly rudderless and painfully misguided Telugu film opened on 29 December 2023, there was some angry chatter over its offensive content.

Now that Bubblegum is out on streaming platform A-ha, it is time to say no to vitiated content. And it can’t get any more vitiated than this. Sample this: the heroine at one point tells the stalker hero, “You actually make stalking look romantic.”

Seriously? Come again? Are we really going back to the era when women were relentlessly stalked and bullied into submission by rakish heroes while Mohammed Rafi sang, 'Kahan chal diye idhar toh aao/ Mere dil ko na tadpao...' etc?

By the time the song was over, the heroine was smiling and simpering. Well, bring it on all over again.

In Bubblegum, Adi is a butcher’s son (this gives the screenwriter a chance to write in some father-son bonding scenes which seem as awkward as everything else). He wants to be a “world famous” DJ. Meanwhile, Jahnvi is a spoilt, rich specimen of hedonism. But like Adi, she too has a 'cool' dad.

She claims to be a fashion designer. But I didn’t see her do anything but partying and clubbing. It is during one such stretched out soiree that Jahnvi meets Adi. And, well, it is love at thirst sight. She gives him tips on how to dress, takes over his life and wardrobe, gifts him her car so that he can “drop her, pick her up”. The monotony inherent in that ritual sums up the girl’s life.