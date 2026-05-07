The Bengal Files finally heads to Bengal after flop run in rest of India

The Bengal Files, the final instalment in filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri’s so-called ‘truth trilogy’, is finally expected to hit theatres in West Bengal next week — close on the heels of the BJP coming to power after a landslide victory in the recent state Assembly elections. The film had earlier been denied a commercial release in the state during the Trinamool Congress regime, with police and sections of the administration citing concerns that its content could inflame communal tensions.

Confirming the development, Kolkata actor Sourav Das, who played a prominent role in the film, told National Herald: “Contrary to some media reports, it’s not being released tomorrow (8 May) but next week.”

Agnihotri, whose political alignment with the BJP is well known, has built a reputation for politically charged cinema that sharply divides opinion — drawing praise from Hindutva supporters while facing criticism from others for allegedly distorting history and pushing propaganda. After relatively low-profile films such as Chocolate: Deep Dark Secrets and Zid, he found major commercial success with The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files, but flopped with The Vaccine War.

The Bengal Files, which released across India last year, sought to revisit the communal violence surrounding the ‘Great Calcutta Killings’ and the Noakhali riots of 1946. The film claimed to present an overlooked chapter of pre-Partition Bengal and prominently featured characters inspired by historical figures linked to the riots.

Critics, however, accused the film of selectively interpreting history and amplifying communal narratives. Several reviews described it as divisive propaganda, while historians and commentators questioned its handling of archival material and historical nuance.