Demi Lovato returns to she/her pronouns as explaining they/them was 'exhausting'

As per People, she also spoke about wishing there were more gender-neutral spaces for both artists and other people alike: "I face this every day. For example, in public toilets. Having to access the women's bathroom, even though I don't completely identify with it."



Lovato continued: "Or it also happens when filling out forms, such as government documents or any other where you have to specify your gender. You only have two options, male and female, and I feel like none of that makes sense to me. I see myself conditioned to choose a woman because there are no more. I think this has to change. Hopefully with time there will be more options."



People further states that during the introduction to an episode of the 4D with Demi Lovato podcast released in May 2021, Lovato came out as non-binary before diving into a personal conversation with Alok Vaid-Menon, a gender non-conforming writer and performer.