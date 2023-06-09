Google Doodle pays tribute to 'Godfather of Vogue'

A New York Times report describes the dance form as "angular body movements, exaggerated model poses and intricate mimelike choreography."

"Vogueing had been around for years, but Willi Ninja brought it to a level of visibility and perfection in performance that no one had ever reached before," says Sally Sommer, a professor of dance at Florida State University.

The dance form received mainstream recognition when pop icon Madonna released her song "Vogue" from her album I'm Breathless. Before this, voguing was restricted to drag balls frequented by black drag queens in Harlem, New York.

Janet Upadhye, writing for Huffington Post quotes an individual called Karma, who was under the mentorship of the late Willi Ninja.

"I was walking around seeing what was going on when I saw this guy in the corner who was literally capturing the attention of everyone in the building," says Karma about Ninja. "I gravitated towards him. I couldn't take my eyes off him."