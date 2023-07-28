Dhanush At 40 Has A Lot To Live Up To

When Dhanush is good, he is so very good he makes you forgive all the sins of his excesses which I suspect he indulges in to please his fanbase in contradiction to what he claims to be his aspiration as an actor. Once, perhaps in an unguarded moment, Dhanush has said to me, “My motivations as an actor are very different from my (former) father-in-law’s. He is a superstar of the masses. I don’t aim to be that.”

Dhanush’s films sometimes make history, Karnan, for instance. Dhanush plays the role of a voice of a voiceless village. The hand that won’t hold itself back.The face of the social protester who is no posterboy. He is an actor. A doer. He will kill. He won’t be stopped. Dhanush is so volatile in Karnan, I have never felt more compromised, more a part of the socio-economical system that allows a handful to have all the wealth and power.

Another film I liked immensely was Enai Noki Paayum Thota. Dhanush, playing a 20-year old was a bit of a stretch. The mating games are played with an enchanting elegance. This is romance in the purest cinematic sense, ethereal and unattainable, cadenced and magnetic, shot with an eye and ear for workaday sublimity.

Director Gautham Menon lets the couple find and celebrate idealized love in routine places. Even as we savour the couple’s moments together, the narrative takes a sharp swerve into violence. The restless narrative shifts to Mumbai for action scenes which are as elegantly shot as the romance. Menon never allows any awkwardness to seep into his cinema even as he negotiates impossible genre jumps like a seasoned trapeze artist.