Didn't want to be a blotch in his beauteous career graph: Karan Johar on not directing Irrfan

Ironically, after Irrfan's death at least "five scripts" landed on Johar's table that the director believed would have been perfect for the Paan Singh Tomar actor.



"There are at least five scripts that landed on my table after he passed away that were screaming Irrfan Khan. I just feel terrible. And you know why those scripts came to my table now? Because now is the time that cinema is ready for that material and that material was all Irrfan Khan," he explained.



The 51-year-old filmmaker counts not directing Irrfan and Sridevi among the two regrets of his life.



Recalling how he and his friend, fellow director Zoya Akhtar, agreed that there was "no other actor like Irrfan Khan", Johar also spoke about the late actor's little discussed but "tremendous sex appeal".



"It's very important to say that women found him sexy; he had tremendous sex appeal. You know, always, it's the actors who do the more cerebral, the more intellectual, the more critic-friendly cinema that you don't associate with sex appeal, somehow. I think Irrfan Khan was very sexy, and it was a huge icing on his terrific talent cake," he said.