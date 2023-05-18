Movie Review: Director Manish Tiwary’s film ‘Chidiakhana’ to release June 2

After Dil Dosti Etc and Issaq, director Manish Tiwary’s latest offering Chidiakhana is all set for a June 2 release. Produced by the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) and presented by Bharati Studios, it will be released by Platoon One Films.

It is a coming-of-age story of a Bihari boy (Ritvik Sahore) who is embraced by residents of a Maharashtrian chawl due to his grit, imagination and especially his soccer skills. The film beautifully highlights how there is a tiger in every underdog among us.

Says Manish, "Chidiakhana is the story of an underdog who makes his mark thanks to his passion for football, and in the process, not just empowers himself, but also his friends, his educational institution and turns enemies into friends. Chidiakhana is a story of team spirit and togetherness, and how when small drops come together, can become the ocean."