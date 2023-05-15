Madhuri Dixit Birthday Special: 7 most underrated performances

We all know her for her celebrated performances in Tezaab, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Devdas, Beta, Dil Toh Pagal Hai and Saajan. What about those performances of Madhuri Dixit that didn’t get their due recognition?

1. Parinda (1989): In Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s gangsta raag, Nana Patekar’s aggressive performance hijacked all the praise—doesn’t it always? But look closely and you will see the subtle angst of a girl caught in a primeval crossfire. Dixit’s Paro Nair expressed with subdued intensity the pain of being part of a violent system that doesn’t nurture tender affection. The romantic song Pyar ke mod pe choroge na baahen meri was choreographed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali who decided then and there that someday he will cast the divine Dixit as Chandramukhi in Devdas.