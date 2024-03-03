Style icon Iris Apfel dies at 102

Her agent Lori Sale did not reveal the cause of her death.

Even in her old age, Apfel had never stopped working and creating. Her oversized round glasses became her trademark and her style was so iconic, emojis were made in her likeness.

Even as a centenarian, Apfel never shied away from wearing extravagant clothes and eye-catching makeup. She coloured her hair light grey and chose to wear bright red, pink or orange lipstick.

When she turned 100, she was dubbed the "oldest teenager in the world", and at the time of her death, her Instagram account had more than 3 million followers.

Young fashion designers flocked around her wherever she appeared, whether at a gallery opening or a fashion show.

According to the Hindustan Times report, Sale said, "Working alongside her was the honour of a lifetime. I will miss her daily calls, always greeted with the familiar question: ‘What have you got for me today?.’ She was a visionary in every sense of the word. She saw the world through a unique lens — one adorned with giant, distinctive spectacles that sat atop her nose.”