Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach quietly welcome their second child

'Barbie' director Greta Gerwig and her husband, director Noah Baumbach, who also co-wrote the script for 'Barbie' with Greta, have silently welcomed their second child, a baby boy.

The arrival of the director-writer couple's newest addition to the family was revealed in an Elle U.K. profile of the 'Little Women' filmmaker.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, in addition to their second child, the couple also have a 4-year-old son, Harold while Baumbach has a 13-year-old son, Rohmer, from his previous marriage.

During the interview on Elle UK, the personal journeys as well as the professional and creative challenges of the 'Barbie' director were discussed, with Gerwig first talking about her new baby in the context of reflecting on where she is currently in life.