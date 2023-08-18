Guns & Gulaabs: A whole lot of mirthful mayhem

Guns & Gulaabs (Netflix, 8 Episodes)

Rating: ****

Can violence ever be humorous? It can, if you are Quentin Tarantino or Guy Ritchie, or nearer home, Sriram Raghavan or Raj-DK, the duo that sticks its neck out so far, you fear for their hair.

Guns & Gulaabs (probable tilt of protagonist Tipu’s topi to the rock band Guns & Roses) is set around the 1970s and 80s in a lawless town named Gulaabganj, adjoining the town of Sherganj. Just when you thought there would be a Romeo and Juliet from the two warring towns, we are told there is a lovelorn Romeo, Tipu, played by the irresistibly goofy Rajkummar Rao who pines for a school teacher Lekha (TJ Bhanu) on a moped.

Now Tipu is no sultan of romance. He can’t even write! So he gets a prim and proper schoolboy who listens to love songs by Aerosmith, Air Supply etc, on a rickety two-in-one while penning love sentiments, to do the needful.

Meanwhile, an upright cop played with endearing equanimity by Dulquer Salman arrives in Gulaabganj to clean up the cocaine crime syndicate created by a ganglord named Ganchi (the late and much missed Satish Kaushik who for very obvious reasons, vanishes after two episodes) and his son, rather obviously named Chhota Ganchi.