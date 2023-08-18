Applause Entertainment Completes 6 Years

Applause Entertainment, India’s leading content studio backed by the Aditya Birla Group, marks six years of storytelling that disrupts norms, dazzles imaginations, delights hearts and stirs conversations.

With an impressive repertoire of nearly 44 shows and two feature films including Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, Tanaav, City of Dreams, Kafas, and the success of their first Tamil film Por Thozhil, Applause has stayed true to its core vision of redefining storytelling.

Says Sameer Nair, the CEO of Applause Entertainment, “The purpose of a storyteller is not to tell you what or how to think and feel, but to give you something to think and feel about. This is what we strive to do. Building a scalable creative business requires art, science and magic blended with considerable fiscal discipline. It has been a dramatic yet rewarding ride and the love has been definitely worth all the risk. Heading into the future, we are excited to continue telling stories that are intensely local, but also aspire to resonate with diverse audiences across the globe.”