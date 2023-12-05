'Have no fear in saying I'm on medication': Karan Johar on his battle with anxiety

Filmmaker Karan Johar says it is important for public figures to discuss their experiences and struggles with mental health issues to empower others to recognise and address such concerns.

Johar, who opened up about his anxiety attack recently, said he decided to openly talk about the issue in one of the episodes of his chat show "Koffee with Karan 8" that featured celebrity guests Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. In the past, Padukone has spoken about her struggle with depression.

The filmmaker said he has been taking medication for anxiety after consulting a professional.

"What happens to me or anybody else, it can happen to anybody. It doesn’t mean you need a trigger, sometimes it is a result of many things, sometimes there’s a trigger. When I spoke about my anxiety, it was to share a part of life that exists. That exists today as well, while I speak. I’ve no fear in saying that ‘I’m on medication’,” Johar said during a press conference for his show "Koffee With Karan".

During his chat with Padukone and Singh, Johar spoke about going through an anxiety attack at the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in April this year.