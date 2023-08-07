'I feel validated': Karan Johar on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani's success

SKJ: Is Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani your most personal film?

KJ: I’d say it’s personal on many levels. It is personal for my love of Indian cinema. It is a homage not only to the filmmakers I respect, but also to the music I grew up listening to. And also some personal feelings that have seeped into the characters, especially that of Alia Bhatt’s father played by Tota Roy Choudhury. Like him, I used to dance with abandon. And my father clapped along. But when I danced in front of my friends, some of them giggled and laughed.

SKJ: How did that make you feel?

KJ: It made me feel I was less of a man. My father would make me dance in front of his friends. I would dance to 'Dafli wale'. And none of his friends found it unusual. It was only when I stepped into the outside world that I got the sniggers and the laughs, people pointing at me for my body language.

SKJ: How does it feel to be back in the theatres and that too with a film everybody loves?

KJ: Firstly, I never realised there was such a long gap, and that I wasted so much energy on things other than making movies. Of course, there were some practical issues: I was earlier supposed to make Takht before Rocky Aur Rani. That was two-and-a-half years of preparation gone to waste. Then there were two years of the pandemic. So technically I am just three years late. But even then that is three years too many.