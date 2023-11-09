Hollywood actors reach deal with studios to end strike

Hollywood actors agreed to call off a months-long strike after they reached a tentative deal with studios on Wednesday.

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) called off its 118-day strike from midnight after finally reaching an agreement with the likes of Disney and Netflix.

"We have arrived at a contract that will enable SAG-AFTRA members from every category to build sustainable careers," the union said.

The new three-year contract is valued at more than $1 billion (€934 million) and received support from the union's leadership.

SAG-AFTRA President and "The Nanny" star Fran Drescher wrote on Instagram: "We did it!!!! The Billion+ $ Deal!"

The deal still needs to be ratified by the union's board and members, but it is widely expected to pass.