Hollywood strike: Why some productions are continuing anyway

The strike by Hollywood's actors and screenwriters may have halted production by the major studios, but filming is still going on elsewhere. Industry magazine The Hollywood Reporter has listed some 200 productions on which work is continuing, including "Flight Risk," directed by Mel Gibson and starring Mark Wahlberg, and the crowdfunded series "The Chosen."

The reason these productions can continue despite the strike is because they are independent productions not financed by the major Hollywood studios. The striking unions carefully study the contracts to make sure none of the studios being struck is involved in any way. If the actors' union SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) gives the OK, its members can work on the projects. Some actors are critical of these exceptions, saying they threaten to undermine solidarity within the union.

But these exceptions come with conditions: any independent project wanting approval from SAG-AFTRA to continue production during the strike must commit to fulfilling the union's terms. That's meant to increase pressure on the major studios, which have so far refused to accept the demands, arguing that they are excessive and unrealistic. But if independent producers, with budgets just a tiny fraction of the multi-millions the majors have at their disposal, can fulfill the demands, "how unrealistic are they, really?" asks Duncan Crabtee-Ireland, SAG-AFTRA chief negotiator, in an interview with the US radio network NPR.