"I look for stories that don’t allow me to sleep," says director Hansal Mehta

A lot of painstaking research was conducted by Mrunmayee and her team. Deepu Sebastian was leading the research effort while Ankur Pathak was in the writers' room and on the set helping us get the newsroom as correct as possible. A lot of research about the work of crime reporters in the field and the working of prisons, was conducted with the help of some really wonderful people. The work put in by Pratham Mehta, my wizkid Director of Photography, Tanvi Patil my production designer, Shivank Kapoor my costume designer along with my associates Rishabh and Gyas has lent this show its air of authenticity. An important aspect of my work has been the directing of the background artists that contribute so innately to the world I’m trying to create. Gyas, my first AD for the past five years, is a specialist at this. His work gives my frames that realistic energy.