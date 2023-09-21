Jaane Jaan: Kareena Kapoor Khan dazzles in her murderous avatar

Rating: ****

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kalimpong and Keigo Higashino are the three factors that make Jaane Jaan a whiplash-sharp, hefty whodunit.

Subtle and supple, the crime thriller based on Higashino’s mysterious and kinetic novel The Devotion Of Suspect X projects the protagonist as being as hapless and heroic as Hitchcock’s heroine.

There are 2008 Japanese film Suspect X, 2012 Korean film Perfect Number and 2017 Chinese film The Devotion of Suspect X, all based on the same Japanese novel. Jaane Jaan compares favourably with all the movie adaptations of the novel. Director Sujoy Ghosh makes the original enigmatic ballad on sublime love during a spell of crime, evocative and poetic without trying to be either.

There is an easy fluency in the narrative, and credit for it must go to the two leads Jaideep Ahlawat as Kareena Kapoor Khan’s unconditionally besotted neighbour who brings a zen-like grace to his borderline-stalkers’ role. Vijay Varma who I suspect was getting typecast as the grey-hearted smooth-talker, is a good dedicated cop who gets smitten enough by the murder suspect to convince himself into believing whatever cock-and-bull stories she feeds him.