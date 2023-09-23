Jewel Thief to Shonar Pahar - looking back at Tanuja's greatest films as she turns 80

There is something about Tanuja, something unique and irreplaceable. A vivacity that even her daughter Kajol couldn’t hope to equal. Tanuja could do practically any and everything on screen. She could seduce Dev Anand with "Raat akeli hai" in Jewel Thief and she could be a natural-born scene stealer to the imposing Mala Sinha in Baharen Phir Bhi Aayengi and Paisa Ya Pyar.

The sky was not the limit for Tanuja’s range as an actress. In Basu Bhattacharya’s Anubhav (1971) as Mita, the neglected wife of Amar (Sanjeev Kumar) Tanuja was such a natural, it didn’t feel like a performance at all. This is easily the cornerstone of Tanuja’s career in Hindi cinema. And if you see the film now, you will realise how uninhibited and spontaneous she really was. After doing the first part of Basu Bhattacharya’s marital trilogy why did the director shift to Sharmila Tagore in Aavishkar and Grihapravesh? Tanuja made an endearing, enlightened screen pair with the great Sanjeev Kumar in Uss Raat Ke Baad, Bachpan and Priya. Sanjeev Kapoor apart, Tanuja never sought or got a hit pair with any A-list hero.

In Jeene Ki Raah (1969) one of Tanuja’s biggest hits, in Hindi cinema, she played an emotional wreck who finds solace in Jeetendra’s arms. It was a tender, gentle performance quite effortless removed from the tomboyish image that Tanuja had cultivated through roles that didn’t require her to play the typical Hindi film heroine, probably because she wasn’t one. Though the film was a superhit, Jeetendra preferred to pair up with Mumtaz and Hema Malini.