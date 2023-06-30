Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani shine in Satyaprem Ki Katha

Rating: ****

You get the sneaky feeling that the protagonists are called Satyaprem and Katha so that the film would get its catchy title. Like Akash Vani. Yes, that too starred Kartik in one of his less frivolous (such as Bhoola Bhulaiya 2, Shehzada) roles.

Satyaprem, aka Sattu, played by Kartik Aaryan brings to the Gujarati wastrel’s part both innocence and heart. Sattu is at once endearing and annoying. His motives for marrying the dishy dandiya wali Katha are all wrong. But heck, this goofy guy knows about true love; how many youngsters today can claim the same?

Sattu’s Gujju love story, or Amour In Ahmedabad if you will, has a peculiar rhythm to it. He pursues a girl way too classy and beautiful for him. But wins her in no time. Like Aishwarya Rai in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Katha won’t let her husband sleep with her, ostensibly for his sleeping habits … you know, Saawan ka mahina Sattu kare snore…