Linda Haynes, whose 'Rolling Thunder' role inspired Tarantino, dies at 75

Linda Haynes who is best remembered for her role in films such as 'Rolling Thunder', 'Brubaker', and 'Human Experiments', has died at the age of 75, in her sleep.

As reported by People magazine, Haynes' son Greg Sylvander shared the news in a statement and said: "It is with great sadness that I report that my mother, Linda Haynes Sylvander, has passed away, peacefully at home. My mom moved up to South Carolina to live with us over three years ago, and it was some of our very best times together."

He added: "As an only child, I have dreaded these times my entire life. I find peace in knowing that my mother was at peace and had the most beautiful life these final years together with her grandchildren, Courtney Sylvander and I. We are going to miss my mom immensely."