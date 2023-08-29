'Lucky to be still working': Nagarjuna on his 64th birthday

Nagarjuna and I have known one another for 25 years, maybe more. He is never one to beat around the bush. He is the most happy being one of the living legends of Telugu cinema. He never craved for success in Bollywood even though his Hindi films Zakham and Khuda Gawah did well in the 1990s.

He turned 64 on August 29. It’s a working birthday for the actor and he’s happy to be getting roles that satisfy his craving for challenges. “I am lucky to be still working as a leading man at a time when my two sons have joined the film industry. I wouldn’t say I am at the fag-end of my career. But in the second-half of my career I want to make sure every movie makes me happy as an artiste. At the same time I want my audiences’ approval for what I do.”

Nag’s two sons Nag Chaitanya and Akhil are leading men themselves. “So enough of those conventional romantic roles for me. I can’t be running around trees with my co-stars anymore. I have two sons who are now leading men in Telugu cinema working with the same heroines that I am working with. I am guiding them. But I don’t thrust my opinion on them. They are free to do what they like. I can only advise them. I don’t want them to be like me. I just want them to imbibe the good things from my life and ignore the rest.”