Maharashtra Congress, Hindu groups rile against ‘Adipurush’

Questioning whether the Censor Board was 'sleeping', the Maharashtra Congress on Monday demanded a ban on the Bollywood film "Adipurush" for insulting Hindu religious idols. Even the national President of Sarva Brahmin Mahasabha, Suresh Mishra, has also demanded a ban on the movie with immediate effect.

Maharashtra Congress president, Nana Patole, said that Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman have been 'insulted' in the film that was released last weekend and sparked outrage in different states.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party always keeps shouting that it is a pro-Hindutva government, but when it concerns a movie that heaps abuse on Lord Ram and Shri Hanuman, it has kept silent," said Patole.