Making people laugh is tougher in the age of memes and reels: Akshay Kumar

Superstar Akshay Kumar says making people laugh has always been difficult, but the challenge has become even greater in the age of social media, where audiences are constantly exposed to memes, reels and stand-up comedy.

The actor, who is gearing up for the release of Welcome To The Jungle on Friday, said comedy remains one of the most demanding forms of entertainment despite the abundance of humorous content available online.

“It has become much more challenging. Today there are reels, memes and comedy content everywhere. But comedy is like a huge river, it never dries up. There are so many forms of comedy, there's physical comedy, situational comedy, slapstick comedy and dark humour,” Akshay told PTI in an interview.

The 58-year-old actor said films are no longer the only source of entertainment for audiences.

“There are countless ways of making people laugh. If you open Instagram, you'll find endless memes and funny videos. People consume comedy every day. There are so many comedy shows and talented stand-up comedians creating fresh material. But making people laugh remains one of the most difficult things to do. People often underestimate comedy,” he said.

Akshay said he has immense respect for stand-up comedians.

“Standing alone in front of an audience and making people laugh is incredibly difficult,” he added.

Welcome To The Jungle revolves around a group of gangsters, criminals and eccentric characters whose lives intersect in a jungle near a border area. What begins as a film-shoot-like operation soon turns into a series of chaotic and action-packed misadventures.