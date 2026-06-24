Making people laugh is tougher in the age of memes and reels: Akshay Kumar
Ahead of the release of Welcome To The Jungle, the actor says audiences consume comedy every day through social media, making it harder than ever to create fresh humour
Superstar Akshay Kumar says making people laugh has always been difficult, but the challenge has become even greater in the age of social media, where audiences are constantly exposed to memes, reels and stand-up comedy.
The actor, who is gearing up for the release of Welcome To The Jungle on Friday, said comedy remains one of the most demanding forms of entertainment despite the abundance of humorous content available online.
“It has become much more challenging. Today there are reels, memes and comedy content everywhere. But comedy is like a huge river, it never dries up. There are so many forms of comedy, there's physical comedy, situational comedy, slapstick comedy and dark humour,” Akshay told PTI in an interview.
The 58-year-old actor said films are no longer the only source of entertainment for audiences.
“There are countless ways of making people laugh. If you open Instagram, you'll find endless memes and funny videos. People consume comedy every day. There are so many comedy shows and talented stand-up comedians creating fresh material. But making people laugh remains one of the most difficult things to do. People often underestimate comedy,” he said.
Akshay said he has immense respect for stand-up comedians.
“Standing alone in front of an audience and making people laugh is incredibly difficult,” he added.
Welcome To The Jungle revolves around a group of gangsters, criminals and eccentric characters whose lives intersect in a jungle near a border area. What begins as a film-shoot-like operation soon turns into a series of chaotic and action-packed misadventures.
The film features a large ensemble cast of more than 30 actors, including Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Arshad Warsi and Lara Dutta.
Akshay also spoke about the self-deprecating humour featured in the film's trailer, saying he enjoys being the subject of jokes.
“I think making fun of yourself is much better than making fun of somebody else. If I make fun of another person, there's not much joy in it. But if I joke about myself, that's far healthier,” he said.
Referring to a scene in the trailer that jokes about film failures, Akshay said he had no hesitation in approving the line.
“Haven't I given flop films? Everyone has. There's nothing wrong in accepting it. That's why the joke worked so well,” he said.
The actor also revealed that he watched dozens of Bhojpuri songs while preparing for his role as a fading Bhojpuri film star in the movie.
“I watched songs featuring Ravi Kishan ji, Pawan ji and many others. I wanted to understand their style, rhythm and the way they perform. What I realised was that Bhojpuri performers bring tremendous energy to their work,” he said.
The Welcome franchise began with the 2007 hit film of the same name and was followed by Welcome Back in 2015.
Asked whether franchise films are a safer commercial bet, Akshay said success ultimately depends on the quality of the film.
“It’s neither a risk nor a safe bet. If the film is good, it’s a good thing. If the film is not good, then being a franchise doesn't matter. People do remember the earlier films and there is recall value attached to them. But a film will only run if it is good,” he said.
Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome To The Jungle is produced by Star Studio18, Base Industries Group, Cape of Good Films and Seeta Films.