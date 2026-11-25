Netflix's first Pakistani series, "Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo", has triggered a cross-border controversy even before its release, with Indian film industry bodies urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to block its streaming in the country and a Pakistani minister accusing New Delhi of "weaponising" art and culture.

The trailer of the series, which brings together popular Pakistani actors Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan and Sanam Saeed, was released on Tuesday. However, there is no clarity yet on whether its scheduled December 4 release will include India or be limited to Pakistan and other countries.

Pakistan's Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal criticised the calls for a ban, using the hashtag #GrowUpIndia in a post on X.

"First weaponising sports, then water, and now art and culture. The All Indian Cine Workers Association is urging New Delhi to permanently ban Pakistani content. How insecure do you have to be to see a cricket match as a political threat and a television drama as a national security concern? India, grow up," Iqbal said.

"Let athletes play, let waters flow, let artists create, and let audiences decide what they watch," he added.

His remarks found support among social media users in Pakistan. Actor Ayesha Omer also shared the message, saying, "Let athletes play, let waters flow, let artists create."

In India, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) and the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) have sought intervention from the government, arguing that the series' release would violate a Ministry of Information and Broadcasting advisory issued after the Pahalgam terror attack in 2025.

The advisory, issued on 8 May 2025, had asked OTT platforms, streaming services and intermediaries in India to discontinue Pakistani-origin content.

The AICWA wrote to the prime minister on Tuesday, with copies marked to Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Netflix India. It described Pakistan as a "terrorist country" and said the release of the series would go against the spirit of the government's advisory and the sentiments of the nation.

The association said it had earlier barred Pakistani artists from working in the Indian film industry after the Pulwama attack, while the government imposed further restrictions following the Pahalgam attack.

The FWICE, an umbrella body representing 32 associations, wrote to Modi on Wednesday, asking him to direct the ministry and other authorities to examine the proposed release and take appropriate measures.

It also urged the government to ensure that existing directions and advisories on Pakistani-origin entertainment content were implemented by digital streaming platforms.

Earlier, the FWICE had warned that it would "ensure the shoot of all the Netflix projects comes to a halt" if the series was released in India.