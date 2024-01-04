Now in the public domain! Mickey Mouse, Winnie-the-Pooh's pal Tigger, and more

Anticipation of older creative works coming into the public domain and out of the ambit of copyright law restrictions is always rife on Public Domain Day at the beginning of every new year—but 2024's has at least one tiny character that stands head and shoulders above even the giants on this annual list.

Mickey Mouse and Minnie, in their original gloveless avatars from Steamboat Willie, are finally free—to use, while always respecting Disney's standing trademark, of course.

And what better use could they have than a new slasher film based on the original? It's success is of course guaranteed, and evidenced by the mind-boggling popularity of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, which came out last year and harnered US$ 4.9 million—and is thus ripe for a sequel, including Pooh bear's bouncy pal Tigger, who also emerges from copyright capture this year.

What else is new in the public domain? A lot of poetry and painting...