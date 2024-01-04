Now in the public domain! Mickey Mouse, Winnie-the-Pooh's pal Tigger, and more
Books, movies, characters that come out of copyright restriction in 2024
Anticipation of older creative works coming into the public domain and out of the ambit of copyright law restrictions is always rife on Public Domain Day at the beginning of every new year—but 2024's has at least one tiny character that stands head and shoulders above even the giants on this annual list.
Mickey Mouse and Minnie, in their original gloveless avatars from Steamboat Willie, are finally free—to use, while always respecting Disney's standing trademark, of course.
And what better use could they have than a new slasher film based on the original? It's success is of course guaranteed, and evidenced by the mind-boggling popularity of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, which came out last year and harnered US$ 4.9 million—and is thus ripe for a sequel, including Pooh bear's bouncy pal Tigger, who also emerges from copyright capture this year.
What else is new in the public domain? A lot of poetry and painting...
Books and other literature:
Writings of Dylan Thomas
Works of W.H. Auden
The House at Pooh Corner by A.A. Milne (in the US)*
Lady Chatterley's Lover by D.H. Lawrence (in the US)*
Virginia Woolf's Orlando (in the US)*
All Quiet on the Western Front by Erich Maria Remarque in its original German edition (Im Westen nichts Neues) (in the US)*
The Well of Loneliness by Radclyffe Hall (in the US)*
The first 11 Edgar Rice Burroughs books on Tarzan, beginning with Tarzan, Lord of the Jungle
André Breton's Nadja (in the US)*
W.E.B Du Bois' Dark Princess (in the US)*
Siegfried Sassoon's Memoirs of a Fox-Hunting Man (in the US)*
H.G. Wells' The Open Conspiracy (in the US)*
Evelyn Waugh's Decline and Fall (in the US)*
J.R.R. Tolkien's Hobbit, The Lord of the Rings, Silmarillion, etc — but only in countries with a 'life plus 50 years' copyright limitation
Dhan Gopal Mukerji's Gay-Neck: The Story of a Pigeon (in the US)*
Dorothy L. Sayers' Lord Peter Views the Body
Aldous Huxley's Point Counter Point
* These are already in the public domain in countries where copyright law stipulates 50 years from the author's death
Movies & plays:
The Fall of the House of Usher, directed by Jean Epstein
Cecil Hepworth's Alice in Wonderland (1903)
Citizen Kane
The Yearling
The Grapes of Wrath
How Green Was My Valley
Charlie Chaplin's The Circus
Buster Keaton's The Cameraman
The Passion of Joan of Arc
Bertolt Brecht's Threepenny Opera (in the US)*
Lights of New York
Journey's End
The first Laurel & Hardy starrer Should Married Men Go Home?
Ernst Lubitsch's The Patriot
J.M. Barrie's Peter Pan: The Boy Who Wouldn't Grow Up (the play, as opposed to the novel)—but not in the UK, which passed a special exception just for Peter Pan copyright royalties to be used in perpetuity by the Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children!
Music:
Gershwin's An American in Paris
The works of Jean 'Django' Reinhardt
Everything by Hank Williams
Recordings of Bessie Smith, such as Pick Pocket Blues
Ditto, Ida Cox
Animal Crackers, the Groucho Marx musical
Artworks:
Picasso's 'Guernica', amongst others, in countries with a 50-year version of copyright law
Chic Young's comic strip Blondie, ditto
Edmund Dulac's illustrations, for example those used in The Arabian Nights or The Little Mermaid
Rudolf Bauer's paintings
Popular characters:
Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse in their original Steamboat Willie incarnations
Mickey's predecessor from Disney, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit
Tigger, Winnie-the-Pooh's bouncy pal
Pat Sullivan and Otto Messmer's Felix the Cat (at least the early version, like with Mickey)
Max Fleischer's Koko the Clown