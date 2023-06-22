On Amrish Puri’s birth anniversary, here's a checklist of his best films

1. Nishant (1975) - Playing the eldest brother in a family of cruel zamindars who abduct and rape a schoolteacher's wife, Amrish Puri struck a note of immediate and everlasting terror in viewers' hearts. Though the film had other terrific actors, it was Amrish who dominated the show in every way possible. The role had apparently been written for Bengali actor Utpal Dutt who excelled at playing obdurate disciplinarians. Amrish, too, went on to make a great impression on mainstream Hindi cinema as the unrelenting patriarch.

2. Phool Aur Kaante (1992) - Though this was the launch pad for Ajay Devgan, it was Amrish Puri who stole much of the debutant's thunder as the good-natured don who wants to win his estranged son's respect back. Amrish admitted this film was a turning point in his career.