Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens dies at 70

US actor and comedian Paul Reubens has died at age 70, his publicist said in a statement on Monday.

Reubens was known for playing the character Pee-wee Herman, a cultural phenomenon that spawned numerous films and TV shows.

He died on Sunday after struggling with cancer for six years, his publicist said. The comic had not publicly disclosed his condition.

What did the statement say?

"Please accept my apology for not going public with what I've been facing the last six years," Reubens was quoted as saying in a statement released on Monday.

"I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you," he said.