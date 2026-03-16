Politics on red carpet as 'One Battle After Another' dominates 98th Oscars

Hollywood’s biggest night turned into one of its most openly political in recent memory as One Battle After Another, Paul Thomas Anderson’s sweeping saga of political resistance, won best picture at the 98th Academy Awards.

The film — a comic yet pointed multi-generational tale about activism and dissent in America — arrived at the ceremony as the frontrunner and ultimately claimed six Oscars, including best director and best adapted screenplay for Anderson, best supporting actor for Sean Penn and the Academy’s first-ever award for best casting.

Accepting the screenplay honour, Anderson framed the film explicitly as a political message to the next generation. “I wrote this movie for my kids to say sorry for the housekeeping mess that we left in this world — we're handing off to them,” he said. “But also with the encouragement that they will be the generation that hopefully brings us some common sense and decency.”

The ceremony at the Dolby Theatre unfolded against a backdrop of global conflicts, most notably the war in West Asia, and domestic political tensions in the United States, themes that repeatedly surfaced throughout the night.

The awards were presented by a host of stars including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who drew cheers from the audience as she took the stage with Spanish actor Javier Bardem to present the award for best international feature film.

Anderson’s triumph also marked a long-awaited moment for one of America’s most celebrated filmmakers. A San Fernando Valley native who made his first short film at 18, he had never previously won an Oscar despite decades of critical acclaim.