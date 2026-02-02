Grammys 2026: Music’s biggest night turns into defiant stand against ICE

The 2026 Grammy Awards ended with history — and a warning. Bad Bunny closed out the night by winning album of the year for Debí Tirar Más Fotos, becoming the first artist to take the Grammys’ top prize with a Spanish-language album. But long before the final envelope was opened, the ceremony had already taken on a political charge, with repeated, explicit denunciations of ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) and the treatment of immigrants in the United States.

Accepting the night’s highest honour, Bad Bunny spoke first in Spanish, grounding his victory in Puerto Rican pride. “Puerto Rico, believe me when I tell you that we are much bigger than 100 by 35,” he said, invoking a colloquial reference to the island’s small physical size. “There is nothing we can’t achieve.” He thanked the Academy, his collaborators, and his mother “for giving birth to me in Puerto Rico”.

Then he switched to English. “I want to dedicate this award to all the people who had to leave their homeland to follow their dreams.” It was not his first statement of the night — nor his most pointed.

Earlier, Bad Bunny opened his speech not with thanks, but with a declaration. “Before I say thanks to God, I’m going to say ICE out,” he said, drawing thunderous applause. “We’re not savage, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens. We are humans and we are Americans.”

That message reverberated throughout the broadcast. Billie Eilish, accepting song of the year for Wildflower, echoed the sentiment in even starker terms. “No one is illegal on stolen land,” she said. “(Expletive) ICE is all I want to say.” Her remarks, aired live on CBS, left little ambiguity about where she stood.

Over the past decade, ICE has become widely associated not just with immigration enforcement but with practices critics say criminalise people who are simply seeking safety, opportunity or family unity. ICE’s image hardened most sharply after the first Trump administration’s zero tolerance policy, which saw thousands of children separated from their parents at the US–Mexico border and held in detention facilities — scenes that seared themselves into the public consciousness as emblematic of state-sanctioned cruelty.