Depravity beyond words: US immigration agents detain two-year-old in Minnesota

Federal immigration agents detained a two-year-old girl and her father in Minneapolis and transported them to Texas despite a court order directing the child’s immediate release, according to court records and the family’s lawyers.

The father, identified in court filings as Elvis Joel TE, and his daughter were stopped by federal agents around 1 pm on Thursday as they were returning home from a store. Lawyers said the officers entered the family’s backyard and driveway without a warrant and detained the pair.

Irina Vaynerman, a lawyer representing the family, said late Friday that immigration authorities had flown the father and daughter back to Minnesota and handed the two-year-old over to her mother. The father, however, continues to remain in detention in the state, she said.

“The horror is truly unimaginable,” Vaynerman said. “The depravity of all of this is beyond words.”

By the evening, a federal judge in Minnesota ordered that the child be released by 9.30 pm, citing the risk of “irreparable harm”. However, immigration authorities placed both the father and daughter on a flight to a Texas detention facility later that night.

Following emergency legal filings, immigration officials flew the pair back to Minnesota and released the two-year-old into the custody of her mother, Irina Vaynerman, one of the family’s lawyers, said on Friday. The father remains detained in Minnesota.