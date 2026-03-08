Priyanka Chopra on Joe Rogan podcast: Colonial history and migration still shape identity

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has built a career moving between worlds that do not always overlap easily — India's vast and multilingual film industries, the global machinery of Hollywood, and the cultural space in between where questions of migration, identity and history often intersect.

In a wide-ranging conversation on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the actor reflected on how centuries of empire, displacement and cultural exchange continue to shape how people understand themselves and their place in the world.

Those themes, she said, lie at the heart of her upcoming action film The Bluff, set during the age of colonial expansion and maritime conflict.

"My character's story — her parents and her family are indentured servants," Chopra said, describing a system that uprooted countless Indians during the 19th century.

After slavery was abolished across the British Empire, colonial authorities transported hundreds of thousands of Indians to plantations in the Caribbean, Africa and Southeast Asia. Many had been promised better opportunities and higher wages, only to find themselves bound to harsh labour in distant lands.

"They were told there would be new opportunities and more money," Chopra said. "But they were taken away as servants and dropped in different parts of the world."

Those journeys created large Indian-origin communities across the globe, particularly in the Caribbean — communities that remain culturally connected to India even as the memory of their origins has sometimes faded.

"The Caribbean has a huge Indian community whose history began with people being displaced from their lands and dropped somewhere else in the world," she said.