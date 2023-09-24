Priyanka Chopra’s Love Again is just awful

Rating: **

Priyanka Chopra’s new release Love Again, is the armpit of romcoms. It is the kind of gooey-eyed mush that one used to read in the Mills & Boon novels. That she actually thought the idea of a grieving woman reaching out to a stranger to vent her grief, could work as a rom-com in 2023 says a lot about Chopra’s script sense.

Love Again starts with Mira Ray (yes, that’s Chopra’s name, it’s like calling your NRI son Satyajit Nair) grieving for three years for her dead boyfriend. Her Indian parents are supportive. But they want her out of the house. Mira moves to her chatty annoying kid sister’s place and secretly continues to text on her dead boyfriend’s phone for soul-comfort. But the phone now belongs to Rob (Sam Heughan) a music critic who is assigned to interview Celine Dion.

Now hold a second. Celine Dion? What is she doing in this film? Layer after layer of skin-deep plotting peels off like dead skin to reveal a film that’s been written to shoulder Dion’s songs from films like Abba: The Movie and Mama Mia, only much less clever and adorable.