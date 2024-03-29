Swatantrya Veer Savarkar takes huge liberties with truth — matching its 'hero'

Randeep Hooda's Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is not just economical with the truth but takes creative liberty to another level.

For one, it claims that Bhagat Singh called on Savarkar and told him that he wanted to translate his book, The First War of Independence, from Marathi to English!

It was indeed a book that revolutionaries liked. However, the fact remains that the book was written in Marathi around 1908 or so, and was translated into English a year later — while Bhagat Singh was born in 1907 and never met Savarkar in his lifetime!

The film also depicts Savarkar boasting that India would be free and independent by 1912 (which would be 35 years before we actually got our independence, so a brave boast). The fact is that Savarkar was in the Andamans from 1910 and had started writing mercy petitions to the Crown. He had written three of them by 1912.

In these petition letters, he had sought pardon from the British Raj for his earlier ‘revolutionary’ actions and pledged to serve the British loyally if he were released. And in this at least he stuck to his word like gospel, for that is exactly what he did after he was released in 1924.

Meanwhile, our freedom struggle had already picked up steam by 1920, when the Non-Cooperation Movement, preceded by Mahatma Gandhi’s return to India in 1915 and the Champaran satyagraha, rallied the people to the cause of freedom.