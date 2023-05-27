DU replaces paper on Gandhi with one on Savarkar in BA (hons) political science syllabus, teachers oppose

Delhi University has replaced a paper on Mahatma Gandhi in semester V of BA (hons) political science syllabus with one on Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar, teachers claimed on Saturday.



The paper on Mahatma Gandhi will now be taught in semester VII, they said, adding this would mean students opting for a three-year graduation course instead of a four-year programme will not study Gandhi.



A motion in this regard was passed at the Academic Council meeting on Friday.

The move has drawn sharp flak from a section of teachers, who termed it a saffronisation of education and an attempt to compare Gandhi and Savarkar.

Now, the final call will be taken by the Executive Council, the highest decision-making body of DU.