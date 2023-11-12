Rage over Rahman unites both Bengals

Kazi Nazrul Islam (1899-1976) is a difficult man to fathom. And consequently, less marketable. Which is probably why, unlike Rabindranath Tagore, his fame has never really spread beyond Bengalis — whether in West Bengal or Bangladesh. Rebel poet, lyricist, composer, a proud pluralist who was a devotee of the goddess Kali despite his Islamic faith, dedicated husband to a Hindu wife, British Army soldier, a socialist from head to toe — he wore several hats well.

Despite his apparently ‘less than’ stature, however, most Bengalis have no trouble with ‘Rabindra-Nazrul’ uttered in the same breath, and Nazrul’s songs (Nazrul geeti) and poems are very much part of the staple diet in both West Bengal and Bangladesh, a newly independent nation when he moved there four years before his death.

When that death came in 1976, he may have been a sad, broken old man, but Bangladesh declared two days of national mourning, and the Indian Parliament observed a minute’s silence in his honour.

Now, thanks to Oscar-winner AR Rahman’s musical stunt in the film Pippa and the fury of Bengalis worldwide, Kazi Nazrul Islam’s name may finally travel beyond its confines and become justifiably known to far more people than it currently is.

Also thanks to Rahman, West Bengal and Bangladesh seem to have set aside their differences and united in condemnation of what they see as a desecration of an inspiring and generationally beloved composition.